Light scattered rain was witnessed in the city here on Wednesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions

Light rain was witnessed in the city here on Wednesday while Meteorological Department predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Light rain was witnessed in the city here on Wednesday while Meteorological Department predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started at early morning and continued in spans at various city localities till afternoon. After the scattered rain, the humidity level increased and the citizens witnessed hot and humid conditions during rest of the day.

As usual WASA field teams were remain active in the city and MD WASA conducted surprise visits of various low line areas, rain emergency camps and disposal stations of the agency and passed on the spot directions.

Meanwhile, weather officials said monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of the country while a westerly wave was also affecting upper parts.

They predicted that partly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan while heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Punjab during the period.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country. Wednesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 35.5°C and minimum was 25°C.