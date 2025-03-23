Light Show At Minar-e-Pakistan Marks Pakistan Day Celebrations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) In a spectacular tribute to the historic Pakistan Resolution of 1940, Minar-e-Pakistan was illuminated in a breathtaking display of green and white lights, marking the country’s largest laser light show.
The event, held last night on the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, transformed the iconic monument into a glowing symbol of national pride and unity.
Minar-e-Pakistan, the site where the Lahore Resolution was passed, dazzled as projections of the national flag, crescent moon, and star appeared on its towering structure. The stunning display of white and green laser lights adorned the night sky, while the monument’s intricate architectural design was beautifully accentuated through the play of lights.
Thousands of spectators gathered to witness the mesmerizing laser light show. The rotating beams of light around Minar-e-Pakistan created a captivating visual experience, while a dazzling display of twinkling stars, formed using laser technology, left viewers spellbound.
Beyond Minar-e-Pakistan, the celebration extended across Lahore, as iconic landmarks—including the Royal Fort, Lahore Museum, Punjab Assembly, and GPO—were also illuminated in the theme of the national flag, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.
Citizens expressed their admiration for Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s initiative, praising the government’s efforts to make Pakistan Day celebrations more memorable.
