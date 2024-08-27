Light shower turns weather pleasant:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Light rain showers and winds on Tuesday morning brought a pleasant change in weather in Sargodha city.

The residents were facing warm weather for the last three-day with temperature rising to maximum 39 degree Celsius.However,the Meteorological Office has forecast more rain in the city.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32 degrees centigrade and 27 degrees centigrade, respectively.