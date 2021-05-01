Light showers with thunder, hail storms lashes Hyderabad

The light showers accompanied by thunder and hail storms brought by the westerly winds lashed Hyderabad on Saturday evening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The light showers accompanied by thunder and hail storms brought by the westerly winds lashed Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

The rain continued for 15 to 20 minutes in different parts of the city.

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) suspended the power supply to a large part of the city as part of the safety shutdown.

However, the power supply began to restore in around 30 minutes of the suspension.

The HESCO's spokesman informed that the supply from 45 electric feeders was suspended after the rain.

However, by 7 pm most of those feeders were restored with only 12 remaining without power.