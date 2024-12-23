Light snowfall in Galiyat, Rescue 1122 on high alert

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Light snowfall has begun in the scenic tourist destinations of Nathiagali, Ayubia, Changlagali, and surrounding areas, drawing visitors to the region on Monday.

According to District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, the snowfall has prompted an influx of tourists eager to experience the winter charm of Galyat.

In response, Rescue 1122 has been placed on high alert to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors. Multiple rescue points have been established throughout Galyat to address any emergencies that may arise.

District Emergency Officer Khattak assured that Rescue 1122 personnel are stationed at these points and will remain available round-the-clock to assist tourists.

The proactive measures aim to facilitate safe travel and enhance the experience of those visiting the snow-covered region.