Open Menu

Light Snowfall In Galiyat, Rescue 1122 On High Alert

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Light snowfall in Galiyat, Rescue 1122 on high alert

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Light snowfall has begun in the scenic tourist destinations of Nathiagali, Ayubia, Changlagali, and surrounding areas, drawing visitors to the region on Monday.

According to District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, the snowfall has prompted an influx of tourists eager to experience the winter charm of Galyat.

In response, Rescue 1122 has been placed on high alert to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors. Multiple rescue points have been established throughout Galyat to address any emergencies that may arise.

District Emergency Officer Khattak assured that Rescue 1122 personnel are stationed at these points and will remain available round-the-clock to assist tourists.

The proactive measures aim to facilitate safe travel and enhance the experience of those visiting the snow-covered region.

Related Topics

Alert May Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake

Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake

16 minutes ago
 Babar calls Saim Ayub “Cheetah” after winning ..

Babar calls Saim Ayub “Cheetah” after winning ODI series against South Afric ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan whitewash South Africa, win three-match O ..

Pakistan whitewash South Africa, win three-match ODI series

42 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Indon ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Indonesia’s ‘Nahdlatul Ulama Un ..

46 minutes ago
 Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead glo ..

Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead global renewables, marine project ..

46 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Pact Carbon ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Pact Carbon to promote green mobility

1 hour ago
Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today

Govt, PTI hold first round of talks today

1 hour ago
 Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two ..

Al Seer Marine expands fleet with delivery of two modern MR tankers

2 hours ago
 Decision on £190m reference against Imran Khan, B ..

Decision on £190m reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced on ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arr ..

ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arrive in UAE

2 hours ago
 Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for S ..

Launch of Winter National Awareness Campaign for Safety and Security at Fuel Sta ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2024

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan