Light to heavy rain continues in city since early morning, heavy rain forecast for next two days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Since early morning , Tuesday, light to heavy rain continuing in the city bringing urban flood in various areas putting routine life almost standstill, along with many other problems electricity shutdown and non-availability of water.

In some slum areas, rain water has entered houses and shops; leaving the residents crying and condemning the performance of the concerned civic agencies.