Light To Heavy Rain Continues In City Since Early Morning, Heavy Rain Forecast For Next Two Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Since early morning , Tuesday, light to heavy rain continuing in the city bringing urban flood in various areas putting routine life almost standstill, along with many other problems electricity shutdown and non-availability of water.

In some slum areas, rain water has entered houses and shops; leaving the residents crying and condemning the performance of the concerned civic agencies.

