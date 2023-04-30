UrduPoint.com

Light To Mild Showers Lash Parts Of Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Light to mild showers lash parts of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Several areas of the metropolis saw light to moderate showers and under the influence of a westerly wave, Karachi Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Iqbal and adjoining areas received rain on Sunday.

Lyari experienced light rain and drizzle, while Baldia Town was hit by heavy rain.

Moreover, Gulistan-e-Johar, Muhammad Ali Society, Liaquatabad, NIPA Chowrangi, Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir and Quaidabad also received rainfall with gusty winds.

The wet spell is continuing in the city, as the Met Department has forecast light to moderate as well as heavy rainfall at some places today, while the wind speed will be between 15 to 20 kilometers per hour.

