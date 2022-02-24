UrduPoint.com

Light To Moderate Rain Likely In KP: Met

February 24, 2022

Light to moderate rain likely in KP: Met

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast light to moderate rain-thunderstorms and snowfall over the hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

According to a morning report of the meteorological center light to moderate rain-thunderstorm and snowfall is expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

While isolated light rain-thunderstorms are likely to occur in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D. I. Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

Isolated heavy rainfall associated with gusty winds and hailstorm is also expected during the period.

During the last 24 hours, widespread rain occurred in most parts of the province.

Rain-thunderstorm recorded in Upper Dir 12 mm, Saidu Sharif and Pattan 11 mm each, Taimergara 09 mm, Malamjabba, Kakul and Buner 08 mm each, Balakot 07 mm, Tirah 05 mm, Kalam 04 mm, Bajaur, Bannu and Mirkhani 03 mm each, Peshawar, Drosh, Cherat, Risalpur, Mardan 02 mm, Chitral and Takht Bhai 01 mm each Four inch snow occurred over the hills at Malamjabba while 02 inch at Kalam.

On Thursday the lowest minimum temperature-04C was recorded at Kalam.

>