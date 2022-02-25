Light to moderate rain with snowfall over hills likely in KP: Met

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast light to moderate rain-thunderstorms and snowfall over the hills are expected at scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

According to morning report of the meteorological center issued here on Friday light to moderate rain-thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills are expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Bajaur, Mohmand and Kurram districts.

Heavy rainfall associated with gusty winds and hailstorm at one or two places is also expected during the period.

Partly cloudy and cold weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

During the last 24 hours, fairly widespread rain-thunderstorms and snow over the hills occurred in the province.

Rain recorded in Pattan 12 mm, Bunner 11 mm, Lower Dir 07 mm, Upper Dir, Kalam, Malamjaba, Balakot 06 mm each Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Terah 03 mm each, Mirkhani, Mohmand 02 mm each, Chitral, Drosh, Bannu, Cherat, Kohat 01 mm each. Snow three inches of snow were recorded in Malamjaba and Kalam each.

On Friday the lowest minimum temperature -04°C was recorded at Malamjaba.