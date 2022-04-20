UrduPoint.com

Lightening Ignites Fire In Wheat Crop

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Lightening ignites fire in wheat crop

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Lightening ignited fire in the field stuffed with huge wheat crop situated at suburban area of tehsil Sarwar Shaheed last night, according to eye witnesses.

Fire rose rapidly across the field owned by farmer named Abdul Ghafoor. Locals of the area rushed to overcome the fire by self-help either through sprinkling water by pipes or small and large buckets.

Fire burnt entire wheat crop errected in the land to ashes, however it stopped to spread further into surrounding fields containing huge crops as well after taking timely action. The mishap didn't cause any human loss, it was said.

Abdul Ghafoor told APP that he was poor farmer and that fire caused big loss to his property. He demanded the district administration to compensate his loss to maximum level if fully, to survive him and his family during inflation that hit out across the country.

