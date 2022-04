SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) ::A 13-year-old child was killed by lightening in Mian Banda area here on Tuesday morning.

Local people said the child named Allouddin was struck by lightening while on way to home in Mian Banda. The area people when reached the site of the incident found the child in badly injured condition. The child breathed his last on way to the hospital.