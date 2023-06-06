UrduPoint.com

Lightening Kills Father, Son

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Lightening kills father, son

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A father-son duo was killed while another child was injured after lightning struck them at mauza Burana of Karampur on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a labourer Munawar along with his son Hassan Ali was toiling whereas his 6-year-old son Ghulab Ali Shah was playing nearby when suddenly lightning struck them.

They said Munawar and his son Ghulab Ali died on the spot. Hassan Ali, Munawar's second son, sustained burn injuries. The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital, they added.

Related Topics

Injured Died

Recent Stories

Education is key to meeting requirements of next 5 ..

Education is key to meeting requirements of next 50 years: Mansour bin Zayed

9 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to dri ..

Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to drive growth

9 minutes ago
 SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

24 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah joins world in marking Global ..

Expo Centre Sharjah joins world in marking Global Exhibitions Day, highlights Sh ..

24 minutes ago
 ICC nominates Babar Azam for player of the month a ..

ICC nominates Babar Azam for player of the month award

28 minutes ago
 Reham Khan's witty response sparks social media ba ..

Reham Khan's witty response sparks social media backlash

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.