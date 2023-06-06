Lightening kills father, son

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A father-son duo was killed while another child was injured after lightning struck them at mauza Burana of Karampur on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a labourer Munawar along with his son Hassan Ali was toiling whereas his 6-year-old son Ghulab Ali Shah was playing nearby when suddenly lightning struck them.

They said Munawar and his son Ghulab Ali died on the spot. Hassan Ali, Munawar's second son, sustained burn injuries. The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital, they added.