Lightening kills one, seven injure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :One person was killed while seven others sustained injuries as lightning struck near kamoke in Gujranwala during wee hours on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred when the victims ware returning home after night duty, a private news channel reported.

The body was handed over to heirs after autopsy and injured were admitted in a nearby hospital for the medical treatment, they further stated.