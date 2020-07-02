UrduPoint.com
Lightening Kills Two As Thar Receives Rain

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Lightening kills two as Thar receives rain

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Lightening strike killed 2 people while 5 of same family turned unconscious in different parts of district on Wednesday.

According to details 12-years-old boy Dileep s/o Bhoopu Rajput killed in village Veeri of district when he was struck by lightening while five members of same family fainted.

Mean while 50-years-old woman Safooran Loond also died after she was struck by severe lightening in village Rahab vaari near kaloi Taluka.

