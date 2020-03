RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman was killed and a cow suffered burns after lightening struck them at Chak Koray Wala, a suburban area of Jampur city on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Kharal told APP that Waddi Mai (40) wife of Nazar Muhammad died on the spot due to lightening.

The cow injured by lightening was slaughtered later.