UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lightening Leaves One Dead, Other Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:29 PM

Lightening leaves one dead, other injured

A youth was killed while another sustain serious injuries when lightening hit them during rain in village Nangal Bajwa, Pasrur tehsil here on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A youth was killed while another sustain serious injuries when lightening hit them during rain in village Nangal Bajwa, Pasrur tehsil here on Thursday.

According to the police, two cousins- Tanveer (32) and Asim were cutting fodder for their cattle in a field when lightening hit them.

Tanveer was killed on the spot while Asim sustained injuries and was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Related Topics

Police Pasrur

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Nat ..

1 minute ago

SEWA reports 16.7 percent increase in residential ..

31 minutes ago

India&#039;s lockdown to focus on 13 cities

46 minutes ago

Three killed in separate incidents

2 minutes ago

PASA KP pays glowing tributes to late Khalid Sherd ..

2 minutes ago

AJK government reviews latest situation of COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.