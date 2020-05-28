Lightening Leaves One Dead, Other Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:29 PM
A youth was killed while another sustain serious injuries when lightening hit them during rain in village Nangal Bajwa, Pasrur tehsil here on Thursday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A youth was killed while another sustain serious injuries when lightening hit them during rain in village Nangal Bajwa, Pasrur tehsil here on Thursday.
According to the police, two cousins- Tanveer (32) and Asim were cutting fodder for their cattle in a field when lightening hit them.
Tanveer was killed on the spot while Asim sustained injuries and was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition.