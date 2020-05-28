Lightening leaves one dead, other injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A youth was killed while another sustain serious injuries when lightening hit them during rain in village Nangal Bajwa, Pasrur tehsil here on Thursday.

According to the police, two cousins- Tanveer (32) and Asim were cutting fodder for their cattle in a field when lightening hit them.

Tanveer was killed on the spot while Asim sustained injuries and was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition.