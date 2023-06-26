Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rain in Punjab

(@Abdulla99267510)

The heavy rain fall disrupts life as 150 feeders tripped since Sunday evening and caused massive power outage in Lahore and many other parts of the province.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2023) At least 12 people died and 15 others injured in lightening incidents during the heavy rain since Sunday evening across Punjab.

The regions of Narowal, Pasrur, Sheikupura, and Sialkot in Punjab witnessed the unfortunate deaths of 10 people, including children, due to lightning strikes. Additionally, seven people sustained injuries in the said incidents.

In Lahore, heavy rainfall caused the disruption of 150 power feeders, leading to widespread power outages. The province is currently grappling with multiple issues, including inundated roads, as the heavy rains persist.

Continuing intermittent rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused the collapse of a house in Buner's Takhta Band village, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to six others.

Several areas, including Shabqadar, Swat, Charsadda, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Swabi, and North Waziristan, also experienced heavy rainfall.

In Balochistan, regions such as Shela Bagh, Toba Achakzai, Musa Khel, Ziarat Valley, Noshki, and Washuk witnessed rainfall, leading to the flooding of streams. Moreover, cities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad, received substantial rainfall.

As a result of this weather system, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, MB Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh are expected to experience rain, wind, and thundershowers with occasional heavy falls from the night of June 24 until June 30, with intermittent breaks.

Furthermore, Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, D I Khan, Karak, Waziristan, D G Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, and Pakpattan are predicted to have rain, wind, and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls from June 26 to 29. Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Larkana can also expect these conditions on June 27 and 28.

In a prior weather advisory, the Meteorological Office advised authorities to stay vigilant as the country's upper and central parts are being penetrated by moist currents from the Arabian Sea. Additionally, a westerly wave has entered the upper regions of the country on June 25.

PMD also mentioned that the ongoing heat wave conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period.

The heavy rainfall anticipated may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore on June 26 and 27.

Moreover, landslides may occur in vulnerable areas such as Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and hilly regions of KhyberPakhtunkhwa.