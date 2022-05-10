UrduPoint.com

Lighting Fire, Carrying Flammables In Forests' Vicinity Banned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Aun Haider Gondal on Tuesday imposed a ban on smoking, barbeque, bone fires, burning of garbage in the vicinity of forest areas in the district

A notification to this effect said a ban on carrying flammable items such as lighters, charcoal, matchsticks and setting fire to private lands and any action leading to forest fire would also remain imposed from the day of issuance of this notification and till further order.

It said any person contravening this order shall be liable to punishment under section 188 PPC.

