Lighting work at Rohtas Fort completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Archaeology department took an initiative for revival of Rohtas Fort in Jehlum and ensured proper lighting to highlight its beauty.

According to official sources here on Monday, beautiful lighting arrangements have been ensured at Man Singh Haveli and Sohail gate of Rohtas Fort.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood expressed satisfaction on completion of lighting work.

He said that Shalimar Bagh, Katas Raj temple, Chauburji, Harappa museum, Hiran Minar and Taxila museum have also been illuminated.

It is pertinent to mention here that lighting work would be carried out at 27 historical places in Punjab.