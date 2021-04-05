UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lighting Work At Rohtas Fort Completed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:16 PM

Lighting work at Rohtas Fort completed

Punjab Archaeology department took an initiative for revival of Rohtas Fort in Jehlum and ensured proper lighting to highlight its beauty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Archaeology department took an initiative for revival of Rohtas Fort in Jehlum and ensured proper lighting to highlight its beauty.

According to official sources here on Monday, beautiful lighting arrangements have been ensured at Man Singh Haveli and Sohail gate of Rohtas Fort.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood expressed satisfaction on completion of lighting work.

He said that Shalimar Bagh, Katas Raj temple, Chauburji, Harappa museum, Hiran Minar and Taxila museum have also been illuminated.

It is pertinent to mention here that lighting work would be carried out at 27 historical places in Punjab.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Man Temple Taxila Bagh

Recent Stories

US Environmental Groups Demand Stopping New Deep W ..

1 minute ago

NCOC special session to review opening of Educatio ..

1 minute ago

Foreign Ministers of Serbia, Greece, Cyprus Discus ..

1 minute ago

Strike over civilian massacres brings DR Congo's e ..

1 minute ago

US treasury secretary pushes for global minimum ta ..

11 minutes ago

Ruling German Alliance Stops Public Opinion Free F ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.