UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lightning Claim One Life,goats, Camel Perished In Tharparkar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:15 PM

Lightning claim one life,goats, camel perished in Tharparkar

A woman died, goats and camel perished due to lightning strikes in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman died, goats and camel perished due to lightning strikes in Tharparkar. According to details, the desert area received downpour coupled with thunderstorms last night. As per reports 42-years old woman Khatoo w/o Allah dino Soomro died due to lightning strike while working in the field.

Meanwhile,57 goats of Nazir Nohrio and one camel of Bhoro Meghwar perished due to lightning strike.

Related Topics

Died Tharparkar Women

Recent Stories

Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shehbaz’s shrine reopens aga ..

11 minutes ago

UAE provides health services to residents of remot ..

20 minutes ago

Punjab CM says he appeared before NAB just as witn ..

23 minutes ago

Kompany hangs up boots to become Anderlecht manage ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan President Discusses Counterterrorism, Trade ..

2 minutes ago

Swimming Federation Postpones 2020 World Cup, Same ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.