Lightning Claim One Life,goats, Camel Perished In Tharparkar
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:15 PM
A woman died, goats and camel perished due to lightning strikes in Tharparkar
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman died, goats and camel perished due to lightning strikes in Tharparkar. According to details, the desert area received downpour coupled with thunderstorms last night. As per reports 42-years old woman Khatoo w/o Allah dino Soomro died due to lightning strike while working in the field.
Meanwhile,57 goats of Nazir Nohrio and one camel of Bhoro Meghwar perished due to lightning strike.