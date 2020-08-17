Lightning claim one life,goats, camel perished in Tharparkar

A woman died, goats and camel perished due to lightning strikes in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A woman died, goats and camel perished due to lightning strikes in Tharparkar. According to details, the desert area received downpour coupled with thunderstorms last night. As per reports 42-years old woman Khatoo w/o Allah dino Soomro died due to lightning strike while working in the field.

Meanwhile,57 goats of Nazir Nohrio and one camel of Bhoro Meghwar perished due to lightning strike.