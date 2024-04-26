Open Menu

Lightning Claims 03 Lives In Oghi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Lightning claims 03 lives in Oghi

At last 3 persons died as lightning struck in Nandaw Keri Oghi on Friday

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) At last 3 persons died as lightning struck in Nandaw Keri Oghi on Friday. The Rescue Control Room in Mansehra swiftly responded to the emergency, dispatching a rescue ambulance and medical team from Oghi station to the scene.

According to sources from Rescue 1122, three shepherds were grazing their herd in the forest when they were struck by lightning, resulting in their immediate deaths. The deceased were identified as Shafiq (28 years old) resident of Batgram, Ahmed (40 years old) resident of Oghi, and Shakeel (10 years old) resident Batgram.

The Rescue Medical team shifted the bodies of the deceased to Type-D Hospital Oghi.

Related Topics

Died Mansehra Oghi Shakeel Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: official ..

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials

8 minutes ago
 Shahzaib Rind calls on Deputy Speaker Balochistan

Shahzaib Rind calls on Deputy Speaker Balochistan

8 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs 13th CPEC-JCC preparatory meeting, re ..

Ahsan chairs 13th CPEC-JCC preparatory meeting, reviews arrangements for high-le ..

8 minutes ago
 DC Tharparkar inaugurates anti-polio campaign

DC Tharparkar inaugurates anti-polio campaign

8 minutes ago
 HDA Mehran workers demand salaries

HDA Mehran workers demand salaries

15 minutes ago
 Taxila police nab motorcycle lifter gang

Taxila police nab motorcycle lifter gang

12 minutes ago
Inter-university weightlifting championship kicks ..

Inter-university weightlifting championship kicks off at SAU

12 minutes ago
 Walk held in a series of enrollment campaigns

Walk held in a series of enrollment campaigns

13 minutes ago
 Team from Gaza mediator Egypt arrives in Israel fo ..

Team from Gaza mediator Egypt arrives in Israel for truce talks

13 minutes ago
 Kids murders: IHC orders psychiatric examination o ..

Kids murders: IHC orders psychiatric examination of mother

13 minutes ago
 Health minister credits PML-N for advancements in ..

Health minister credits PML-N for advancements in organ transplantation

11 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Azam Swati in cyber c ..

Court grants interim bail to Azam Swati in cyber crime case

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan