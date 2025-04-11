Lightning claims life

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A man was killed by lightning in Lukhuwana village, situated in Sillanwali police station precincts, on Friday as the area received heavy rain coupled with thunder storm on Friday.

According to details, the deceased was identified as 53-years old Ahmed Hayat, son of Ameer, a resident of Lukhuwana, who fell victim to lightning strike.