Lightning Claims One Life, Five Injured In Tehsil Allai

Lightning claims one life, five injured in Tehsil Allai

At least one person died and five others sustained injuries on Tuesday due to lightning strike in village Dhania of Tehsil Allai when they were cutting grass in the fields

ALLAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :At least one person died and five others sustained injuries on Tuesday due to lightning strike in village Dhania of Tehsil Allai when they were cutting grass in the fields.

Locals informed that in the evening, Shafee ur Rehman son of Fazal Rabbi Jan, Shakar Khan son of Shah Habib, Orang Shah son of Ismail Shah, Noor Khaliq Shah son of Malang, Tanzeel residents of Dhania village were cutting grass when lightning struck them.

In result Shafee ur Rehman died on the spot while five others sustained critical injuries.

Locals and the relatives of the victims shifted them to a nearby hospital where nodoctor was present on-duty.

Assistant Commissioner Allai Asad Mahmood Lodhi assured that the government would take strict action against the absent doctors.

