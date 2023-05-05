UrduPoint.com

Lightning Claims Two Lives In Mastung

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Lightning claims two lives in Mastung

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :At least two people died and two others sustained injuries after lightning struck them during the rain on the National Highway near Luck Pass area of Mastung district on Friday.

Mastung Station House Officer (SHO) Mujeeb Baloch told APP that the victims were on their way to Mastung from Quetta on two bikes when sky lightning hit them during rain.

As a result, two of them died on the spot and two others sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Hospital Mastung. Both the injured were stated to be in critical condition.

The bodies were identified as Riaz Ahmed and Ehsan-ul Haq residents of Darikhan Thal area.

The injured included Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Quetta and Ghulam Farooq, a resident of the Darikhan Thul area.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medical-legal formalities.

Pakistan

