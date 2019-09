(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Two youth were killed due to lightning near here on Friday.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at Sattowal-Noorkot, Shakargarh tehsil where a bolt of lightning fell upon Umer (16) and Bilal (17) causing their death on the spot.

Later, both the victims were laid to rest in their native graveyard.