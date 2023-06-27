Lightning, heavy downpour claims 5 lives in district Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :At least five persons and a number of livestock were killed in lightning and rain-related incidents in Manshera district on Tuesday.

The first incident took place in Kas Khawari village of Siran Valley during late-night, the wall of Abdul Razaq's house was collapsed due to heavy downpour. Tragically, two siblings were buried under the debris and lost their lives on the spot while two others sustained critical injuries and were shifted to the hospital. The dead children were identified as Zafran, 12 years old, and Alishba, 8 years old.

In the second incident, lightning struck shepherds and their herd as they were heading towards the Chormali forest in Chattar Plain. The lightning strike claimed the lives of three shepherds and dozens of goats and sheep.

The shepherds, along with their herd, were caught in heavy rain midway to the forest when the unfortunate incident occurred. The two shepherds belonged to the Torghar district, while the third shepherd hailed from Chattar Plain.

Local residents recovered the bodies of the ill-fated shepherds from the forest and handed them over to their respective families.