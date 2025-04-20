Lightning in Bajaur injures two herdsmen, kills 50 livestock

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A lightning strike in Bajaur district injured two people and resulted in the death of approximately 50 livestock, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday.

The incident occurred when shepherds were out in an open area with their animals. The sudden lightning strike caused severe injuries to two individuals and killed at least animals on the spot.

The injured were quickly transported to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Khar, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

APP/vak