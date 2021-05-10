Lightning killed 30 goats at Torghar

At least 30 goats were grazing in a jungle at Rail village of Torghar district when lightning struck the area while the shepherd sustained critical injuries

According to the details, shepherd Abdul Rasheed son of Noor Gul has taken his cattle out for grazing when it started to rain heavily in a nearby jungle when lightning struck the area and 30 goats of his flock died at the spot while he himself injured.

Fortunately, locals have reached and shifted the injured shepherd to the hospital and the remaining goats of the flock to the house.