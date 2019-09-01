UrduPoint.com
Lightning Killed One, Injured Minor Girl In Tehsil Ghazi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 20 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 01:40 PM

Lightning killed one, injured minor girl in Tehsil Ghazi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :At least one person killed and another injured on Sunday when lightning struck at village Mahaban of Tehsil Ghazi.

According to the police, late-night Sarmeena Bibi wife of Murad Khan was killed when heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm and lightning struck their house in the areas of Nara Amazai of district Haripur.

14 goats of Murad Khan also killed in the lightning incident.

Despite heavy rain and thunderstorm the neighbors recovered the dead body of Sarmeena Bibi and rescued the injured girl and shifted them to the hospital. Later the dead body of the Sarmeena Bibi was handed over the family and shifted to her native town Buner for the funeral prayer.

