UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lightning Killed Two Students In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:51 PM

Lightning killed two students in Muzaffargarh

Two students killed by lightning near Adda Khalti Basti Allah Buksh some 68 kilometers away from here

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Two students killed by lightning near Adda Khalti Basti Allah Buksh some 68 kilometers away from here.

According to details, 6th class student Abdul Wahab s/o Rab Nawaz and 7th class student Mahboob Ahmed s/o Qadir Buksh were going to home on their motorbike during rain.

Meanwhile, lightning flashes fell down on them and they died on the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Basti Jheel at their native town.

APP /amj-sak

Related Topics

Student Died From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Korean ..

7 minutes ago

Platini loses European court appeal against footba ..

3 minutes ago

Livestock sector key for agriculture development

3 minutes ago

Ruben Amorim confirmed as Sporting coach

57 seconds ago

Morocco and Nigeria added to highest doping risk l ..

58 seconds ago

Pb govt introduces first-ever literacy policy: Pro ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.