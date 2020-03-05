Lightning killed two students in Muzaffargarh

Two students killed by lightning near Adda Khalti Basti Allah Buksh some 68 kilometers away from here

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Two students killed by lightning near Adda Khalti Basti Allah Buksh some 68 kilometers away from here.

According to details, 6th class student Abdul Wahab s/o Rab Nawaz and 7th class student Mahboob Ahmed s/o Qadir Buksh were going to home on their motorbike during rain.

Meanwhile, lightning flashes fell down on them and they died on the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Basti Jheel at their native town.

