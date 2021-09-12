Lightning kills 14,injured other two in Torghar

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :At least 14 people died and two other were injured when lightning struck three houses of Union Council Jhatka Amlook Tehsil Jadba district Torghar.

According to police, the incident took place in the late-night when a cloud burst coupled with a thunderstorm and lighting triggered a flash flood and at the same time lightning struck three houses where the families of two brothers and a neighbor were residing.

Fourteen people died on the spot while police and locals have recovered the dead bodies of 11 people and searching for the other three persons.

The injured were including a minor and a lady.

In the incident, 12 people from the families of two real brothers have lost their lives while the remaining two people were from the third neighboring house.

Locals and Torghar police have continued rescue operation where they recovered 11 dead bodies including Shahzad Omer son of Said Omer, Shah Nawaz Khan son of Shahzad, Gul Ladina Bibi, Alaf Said wife of Gul Malook, Anwar son of Sheeraz, minor girl Asia Bibi, teenage boy Bakht Nawaz Khan, teenage girl Bakht Raz, minor girl Rubina Bibi and minor girl Umaira Bibi.