SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The lightning killed 16 goats of shepherds in Majra Kalan, village, Sambrial tehsil, near here on Monday.

According to the police, the goats were grazing during the rain when the lightning hit them.