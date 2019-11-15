UrduPoint.com
Lightning Kills At Least 20 People, Injures 30 Others In Pakistan's South-East - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:50 PM

At least 20 people, including women and children, have been killed, while at least 30 others have sustained injuries in strokes of lightning in Pakistan's south-eastern Sindh province over the past few days, local media reported on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) At least 20 people, including women and children, have been killed, while at least 30 others have sustained injuries in strokes of lightning in Pakistan's south-eastern Sindh province over the past few days, local media reported on Friday.

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, reports about fatalities and injuries are coming from rural areas near the towns of Islamkot and Diplo. Many of the injured people have been diagnosed with third-degree burns. All of them have been taken to hospitals.

Local residents also report significant livestock losses.

Meteorological observers predict that thunderstorms will continue in Pakistan's south and south-east until the end of the weekend.

