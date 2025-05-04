Open Menu

Lightning Kills Cop, Son In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Lightning kills cop, son in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Two persons died and two others sustained burn injuries as they were hit by lightning in Yazman tehsil of Bahawalpur on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Police and official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service said that heavy rains followed by thunder storm hit the Yazman area. “Four persons including a man and his two sons were sitting beneath a tree after sowing crops in their field when lightning hit them. “The man who was a police constable and his elder son died on the spot and two others suffered burn wounds,” they said.

The rescuers’ team of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 was dispatched to the scene where they provided the injured with first aid who later were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman.

The dead were identified as 50-year-old Shaukat Ghumman, a police constable, and his 16-year-old son Umair. The injured were identified as 12-year-old Zubair, son of the constable. Another injured was identified as 30-year-old Ahmad Hussain. All were residents of Chak 98/DB Yazman. The injured were said to be out of danger.

