Lightning Kills Cop, Son In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Two persons died and two others sustained burn injuries as they were hit by lightning in Yazman tehsil of Bahawalpur on the night between Saturday and Sunday.
Police and official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service said that heavy rains followed by thunder storm hit the Yazman area. “Four persons including a man and his two sons were sitting beneath a tree after sowing crops in their field when lightning hit them. “The man who was a police constable and his elder son died on the spot and two others suffered burn wounds,” they said.
The rescuers’ team of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 was dispatched to the scene where they provided the injured with first aid who later were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Yazman.
The dead were identified as 50-year-old Shaukat Ghumman, a police constable, and his 16-year-old son Umair. The injured were identified as 12-year-old Zubair, son of the constable. Another injured was identified as 30-year-old Ahmad Hussain. All were residents of Chak 98/DB Yazman. The injured were said to be out of danger.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 marks Firefighters Day2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal House Spokesman condemns Indian act to block X account of PPP Chairman2 minutes ago
-
Turkish Naval Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA visits Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Lightning kills cop, son in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
CM's Advisor commends Culture Dept, DWO for celebrating Dir White Cap Cultural Day2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 20pc crime drop, climbs to 93rd safest city globally12 minutes ago
-
PML-N workers party’s backbone: Sardar Muhammad Yousaf22 minutes ago
-
Longest train stoppages, more fun22 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold two-day Int'l moot on "Quality Teacher Education" on 13 May22 minutes ago
-
Zakat, Ushr committee chairman holds open court22 minutes ago
-
DC vows timely completion of LDP projects22 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 20% drop in crime rate due to police reforms22 minutes ago