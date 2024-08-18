Lightning Kills Two In Khuzdar As Rain Lashes Parts Of Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Two persons were killed in lightning strikes as rain lashes parts of the Balochistan province.
Levis officials said that lightning strikes incident was reported in Sarona area of Khuzdar. At least two people and eleven goats died as a result of lightning, it added.
The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.
