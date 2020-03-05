Lightning kills two students , injures three in Muzaffargarh

Two students died and three others were injured as lightning hit them near Adda Khalti Basti Allah Buksh some 68 kilometers off here

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Two students died and three others were injured as lightning hit them near Adda Khalti Basti Allah Buksh some 68 kilometers off here.

The ill-fated students were reportedly on their way back to home from school.

The deceased included Abdul Wahab, 6th grade student and Shoaib (7th garde), while Ahmed (6), Aasia (7) and Umair (8) sustained injuries, who were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jatoi by Rescue 1122 teams.

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen also reached the site and condoled with the bereaved families.