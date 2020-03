Lightning renders woman unconscious in Khanewal

A woman became unconscious after lightning strike at 56 Chak Haiderabad Mian Channu on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman became unconscious after lightning strike at 56 Chak Haiderabad Mian Channu on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, lightning flashes fell on a woman namely Kalsoom Bibi w/o Riaz at Chak-56 and she went unconscious.

Rescue 1122 shifted the woman to rural health centre Talamba. However, she was out of danger.