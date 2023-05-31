UrduPoint.com

Lightning Strike Claims Lives Of Two Children, Injures Three In Killa Saifullah

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023

Lightning strike claims lives of two children, injures three in Killa Saifullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Two children lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in a tragic incident of light striking at Muslim Bagh tehsil of Killa Saifullah district on Tuesday evening, a private tv channel reported.

According to rescue officials, the victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by rescue teams following the incident. The deceased children were identified as members of the same family.

Relief Commissioner of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan Jahanzeb Khan said in a media statement that several areas of the province, including Quetta, Killa Saifullah, Khuzdar, Ziarat, Kalat, Lasbela, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Kachhi, Jhal Magsi, Awaran, Harnai, and Barkhan were affected by wind and stormy rain.

The storm caused extensive damage to hundreds of vehicles in Khuzdar and Sinjawi, he added.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has forecast rain and hail in Awaran, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Kalat, Zhob, Sibi, Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, and Kachchi over the next 24 hours.

Authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions and stay updated with the weather conditions to ensure their safety during the inclement weather.

