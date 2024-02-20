Lightning strike damages equipment of Radio Pakistan in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A lightning strike severely damaged the equipment of Radio Pakistan in Abbottabad resulting in affecting the newly installed 250-foot antenna, two transmitters, and various other equipment.

Fortunately, all Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) employees remained unharmed in the premises of the building at the time of lightning.

According to the details, an upcoming channel of Radio Pakistan 'Sut-ul-Quran' was also affected by the lightning.

Sources estimate the total worth of the affected items to be in the millions whereas Radio Pakistan headquarters has been informed of the situation.

A technical team will soon assess the damage to the transmitters and towers to provide an accurate estimate of the losses incurred.

Director Radio Pakistan Abbottabad station, Houn Usman stated that the tower had been properly grounded and the intensity of the lightning strike had been mitigated. He further said that proper earthing of the tower reduced the risk of lightning strikes and prevented potential damage to the building.