Lightning Strike Damages Equipment Of Radio Pakistan In Abbottabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A lightning strike severely damaged the equipment of Radio Pakistan in Abbottabad resulting in affecting the newly installed 250-foot antenna, two transmitters, and various other equipment.
Fortunately, all Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) employees remained unharmed in the premises of the building at the time of lightning.
According to the details, an upcoming channel of Radio Pakistan 'Sut-ul-Quran' was also affected by the lightning.
Sources estimate the total worth of the affected items to be in the millions whereas Radio Pakistan headquarters has been informed of the situation.
A technical team will soon assess the damage to the transmitters and towers to provide an accurate estimate of the losses incurred.
Director Radio Pakistan Abbottabad station, Houn Usman stated that the tower had been properly grounded and the intensity of the lightning strike had been mitigated. He further said that proper earthing of the tower reduced the risk of lightning strikes and prevented potential damage to the building.
Recent Stories
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PESCO restores electricity supply from all 306 affected feeders: Spokesman9 minutes ago
-
Higher Education Commission ranks GCU on top with 80% marks9 minutes ago
-
Karakoram highway closed after landsliding9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Murree to review arrangements18 minutes ago
-
ICP holds seminar to strengthen bond between police, journalism18 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police ICT-15 application introduced for IOS users; to ensure the safety of citizens18 minutes ago
-
PHC quashes cases against former KP Minister Kamran Bangash18 minutes ago
-
Four killed, 14 injured in rain related incidents in KP: PDMA18 minutes ago
-
Three accused of raping transgender arrested19 minutes ago
-
Three suspects involved in illegal Hundi business held19 minutes ago
-
39 kite flyers held19 minutes ago
-
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times today26 minutes ago