UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lightning Strike Kills Boy In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:32 PM

Lightning strike kills boy in Muzaffargarh

A 12-year old boy was killed after being struck by lightning at Khairpur Sadat, tehsil Alipur, rescuers said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A 12-year old boy was killed after being struck by lightning at Khairpur Sadat, tehsil Alipur, rescuers said.

Victim named Sarfraz Khan jitoi, son of Mushtaq Kan jitoi succumbed to fatal burn injuries last night. Moreover, heavy rainfall and hailstorm occurred the same night also damaged local crops, with farmers appealed the government to help them out to get out from financial loss.

Related Topics

Same Khairpur Alipur From Government

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif files defamation suit against Briti ..

16 seconds ago

China launches two satellites for IoT project

55 seconds ago

S.Korea reports 27 more COVID-19 cases, 10,936 in ..

56 seconds ago

NCOC directs to ensure health SOPs implementation; ..

58 seconds ago

Valencia to host Women's EuroBasket 2021 Final Pha ..

1 minute ago

All resources to be utilized to achieve 100% targe ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.