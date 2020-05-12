Lightning strike kills boy in Muzaffargarh

A 12-year old boy was killed after being struck by lightning at Khairpur Sadat, tehsil Alipur, rescuers said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A 12-year old boy was killed after being struck by lightning at Khairpur Sadat, tehsil Alipur, rescuers said.

Victim named Sarfraz Khan jitoi, son of Mushtaq Kan jitoi succumbed to fatal burn injuries last night. Moreover, heavy rainfall and hailstorm occurred the same night also damaged local crops, with farmers appealed the government to help them out to get out from financial loss.