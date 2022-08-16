UrduPoint.com

Lightning Strike Kills Three, Injures One In Qambar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Lightning strike kills three, injures one in Qambar

A lightning strike killed three persons and injured one in Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :A lightning strike killed three persons and injured one in Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh on Tuesday.

According to reports, two brothers namely Muhammad Ameen, and Muhammad Ishaq and their cousin Muhammad Khan were having lunch together under the shade of a tree on an agricultural field when the calamity befell them.

The injured was shifted to a hospital in Larkana.

Similar incident happened in Badin area of Sindh earlier this week where a lightening strike killed three persons, including two women. Another incident of lightening strike was also reported in Tharparkar where one person was killed.

