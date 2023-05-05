UrduPoint.com

Lightning Strike Kills Two Near Mastung

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Lightning strike kills two near Mastung

Two persons died while two others were injured after lightning struck in the Lakpass tunnel, near Mastung district, local administration confirmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Two persons died while two others were injured after lightning struck in the Lakpass tunnel, near Mastung district, local administration confirmed.

The ill-fated persons were coming to their native town Kili Tuldaray Khan from Quetta on two motorbikes when lightning struck.

The deceased were later identified as Dad Mohammad and Riaz Ahmed while the injured included Mohammad Ashraf and Mohammad Farooq.

Soon after the incident Assistant Commissioner Barkat Baloch reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to the Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Hospital.

"The injured were initially unconscious when shifted to the hospital; however, they are out of danger now, the hospital sources told newsmen.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Died Mastung SITE From

Recent Stories

ADEK launches &#039;National Identity Mark&#039; i ..

ADEK launches &#039;National Identity Mark&#039; in emirate’s private schools

8 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf conve ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf conveys condolences to grieving fam ..

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues notice to PBC on SCBAP petiti ..

Supreme Court issues notice to PBC on SCBAP petition

6 minutes ago
 No power generation on imported fuels in future: K ..

No power generation on imported fuels in future: Khurram Dastgir

4 minutes ago
 Sultan urges G-20 countries to boycott group's upc ..

Sultan urges G-20 countries to boycott group's upcoming congregation in occupied ..

4 minutes ago
 JCC Fails to Reach Deal on Authorizing New Vessels ..

JCC Fails to Reach Deal on Authorizing New Vessels for Black Sea Grain Exports - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.