Lightning strike kills two near Mastung

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons died while two others were injured after lightning struck in the Lakpass tunnel, near Mastung district, local administration confirmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Two persons died while two others were injured after lightning struck in the Lakpass tunnel, near Mastung district, local administration confirmed.

The ill-fated persons were coming to their native town Kili Tuldaray Khan from Quetta on two motorbikes when lightning struck.

The deceased were later identified as Dad Mohammad and Riaz Ahmed while the injured included Mohammad Ashraf and Mohammad Farooq.

Soon after the incident Assistant Commissioner Barkat Baloch reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to the Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Hospital.

"The injured were initially unconscious when shifted to the hospital; however, they are out of danger now, the hospital sources told newsmen.