Lightning Victim: Child Succumbs To Injuries

Published February 28, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Another child Hafiz Humza, a victim of Phulwali Chattpari village lightning incident, on Tuesday succumbed to his injuries in the hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Another child Hafiz Humza, a victim of Phulwali Chattpari village lightning incident, on Tuesday succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

According to the details, two days ago, six boys were injured in a lightning strike in Phulwali Chattpari village, in which Hafiz Humza was one of them, who sustained critical injuries.

A large number of people attend the child's funeral. Former PML-N member KP Assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, former PTI MPA Nisar Safdar Khan, Mufti Muhammad Qasim, Mufti Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Nabil Abbasi, Waheed Akhtar Tanoli, Malik Shahzad Mahmood Awan, and Nasir Swati attended the funeral procession of Hafiz Hamza.

The death toll in the incident has increased to two, while four others are under treatment at Ayub Medical Complex with serious injuries.

