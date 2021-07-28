UrduPoint.com
Like Kashmir, PML-N Narrative Burried In Sialkot : Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:51 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said like Kashmir, the people of Sialkot also buried the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in by-election of PP-38

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said like Kashmir, the people of Sialkot also buried the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in by-election of PP-38.

In a tweet, he said out of the total 165 polling stations results, the Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf was leading in 112 with a clear majority.

More Stories From Pakistan

