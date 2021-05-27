UrduPoint.com
'Like-minded' People Should Not Use PDM's Name Without PPP: Bukhari

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:02 AM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Wednesday said it was the PPP which had laid the foundation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) so the 'like-minded' people should not use the name of alliance without it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Wednesday said it was the PPP which had laid the foundation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) so the 'like-minded' people should not use the name of alliance without it.

The PPP as a political party believed in mutual respect in politics and such defamatory attitude was intolerable for it, he said in a statement.

Nayyar Bukhari said the bipartisanship of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was hurting the democratic forces.

"JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should tell that who is benefitting from the criticism of PPP, which is the leading party of PDM," he added.

He said on one hand, PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif invited the PPP at a dinner and on the other, his party's second tier leadership hurled accusations at the same PPP.

