Like plan-A people also reject plan-b of JUI-F: Dr. Amjad

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mines and Minerals Dr. Amjad Ali said plan-A of Maulana Fazalur Rehman had failed and now people had also rejected plan-b of JUI-F.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of sui-gas at Panjigram district Swat.

The minister said the politics of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had ended with the termination of sit-in at Islamabad and his party would hardly be able to win four or five seats in the next elections.

He said road blockage in the name of Plan-B by Fazlur Rehman was illegal and the government machinery could take action against it, adding majority of Pakhtuns were attached with the transport business and they themselves would punish Fazlur Rehman if their business was damaged.

Dr. Amjad Ali said that PTI government would fulfill all its pledges made to people during elections and successful provision of sui-gas for Panjigram area is among one of the promises.

He congratulated area people over supply of sui-gas and said that it would benefit thousands of households.

On the occasion, the minister also distributed demand notices among area people. The ceremony was also addressed by MNA Saleemur Rehman.