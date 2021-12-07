UrduPoint.com

Like Resignations, PDM Will Not Hold Long March: Usman Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:30 PM

Like resignations, PDM will not hold long march: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said, like its earlier claim of tendering resignations, the PDM will not hold long march

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said, like its earlier claim of tendering resignations, the PDM will not hold long march.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister said announcement of holding a long march on Pakistan Day is unjustified adding that visionless politicians should avoid achieving political gains on a national day.

It is an attempt to divide the nation, he maintained and advised the PDM to revisit its negative attitude as the nation would never forgive the PDM' anarchistic designs.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Long March Pakistan Day Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

2 hours ago
 Zaidi begins his address at IMO with Quranic verse ..

Zaidi begins his address at IMO with Quranic verses

3 minutes ago
 Sham 'politics' of PML-N, PPP got exposed; By-ele ..

Sham 'politics' of PML-N, PPP got exposed; By-election was lackluster activity ..

3 minutes ago
 CTD arrest 2 terrorists

CTD arrest 2 terrorists

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani, Malaysian ministers discuss maritime af ..

Pakistani, Malaysian ministers discuss maritime affairs

3 minutes ago
 Two brick kilns fined for violations

Two brick kilns fined for violations

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.