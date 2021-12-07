Like resignations, PDM will not hold long march: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said, like its earlier claim of tendering resignations, the PDM will not hold long march

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said, like its earlier claim of tendering resignations, the PDM will not hold long march.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister said announcement of holding a long march on Pakistan Day is unjustified adding that visionless politicians should avoid achieving political gains on a national day.

It is an attempt to divide the nation, he maintained and advised the PDM to revisit its negative attitude as the nation would never forgive the PDM' anarchistic designs.