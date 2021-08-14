UrduPoint.com

Like Rest Of Country, Independence Day Was Also Observed In All Districts Of GB

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 09:12 PM

Like rest of country, Independence Day was also observed in all districts of GB

Like rest of the country, the Independence Day celebrations were held in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Like rest of the country, the Independence Day celebrations were held in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday.

The day was started with special prayers for the development, prosperity and stability of the country. In this regard, processions, rallies and speech competitions were organized at different places of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The most important and central event was held at Chinar Bagh Gilgit where Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Maqpoon was the chief gust. Apart from him provincial ministers, members of the assembly, representatives of civil society, students of different schools and senior civil and military officials also attended the function.

The Governor visited Mazare Shuda, laid a wreath of flowers and offered Fateha.

In his address on the occasion, the Governor congratulated the people and expressed his best wishes. He said that August 14 was the most important day in our history and we should especially thank to Allah, the Lord of Glory, for His generosity and the unforgettable sacrifices of our forefathers, which made this country. He said that this battle was not of a trivial nature and there is no other example of it in modern history, adding, it was a feat that seemed impossible in every way, but thanks to the sincere and determined leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal's dream that realized creation of a Muslim state.

The Governor said that our independence was the result of a long and patient struggle and the sacrifices made by the Muslims of India for the attainment of Pakistan were unparalleled in history. He further added that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have always made immense sacrifices for the glory of the beloved homeland and insha-Allah, they would not spare any sacrifice for the security and survival of the beloved homeland. Today, all religious rites are observed with devotion and respect and the Constitution of Pakistan gives full religious protection to the followers of every religion, he added.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon said that it is the good fortune of this country that today the leadership of Pakistan is in the hands of honest Prime Minister like Imran Khan who works with sincerity and hard work and insha Allah in a short time this great country will also stand in the ranks of developed countries under the enthusiastic leadership of the Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Civil Society Gilgit Baltistan Independence Bagh August Muslim Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Independence Day reminds us sacrifices of our fore ..

Independence Day reminds us sacrifices of our forefathers: Ijaz Shah

4 minutes ago
 PAEC Chairman gets highest civil award Nishan-e-Im ..

PAEC Chairman gets highest civil award Nishan-e-Imtiaz

4 minutes ago
 August 14 reminds us sacrifices of our elders: Ham ..

August 14 reminds us sacrifices of our elders: Hamza Khan

4 minutes ago
 Nation should not forget country's heroes' sacrifi ..

Nation should not forget country's heroes' sacrifices in safeguarding motherland ..

4 minutes ago
 Yousuf Khan clinches 35 kilometer long Azadi Cycle ..

Yousuf Khan clinches 35 kilometer long Azadi Cycle race trophy

9 minutes ago
 Nation needs to promote faith, unity, discipline: ..

Nation needs to promote faith, unity, discipline: Dr. Robina Farooq

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.