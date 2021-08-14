Like rest of country, Independence Day was also observed in all districts of GB

Like rest of the country, the Independence Day celebrations were held in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Like rest of the country, the Independence Day celebrations were held in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday.

The day was started with special prayers for the development, prosperity and stability of the country. In this regard, processions, rallies and speech competitions were organized at different places of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The most important and central event was held at Chinar Bagh Gilgit where Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Maqpoon was the chief gust. Apart from him provincial ministers, members of the assembly, representatives of civil society, students of different schools and senior civil and military officials also attended the function.

The Governor visited Mazare Shuda, laid a wreath of flowers and offered Fateha.

In his address on the occasion, the Governor congratulated the people and expressed his best wishes. He said that August 14 was the most important day in our history and we should especially thank to Allah, the Lord of Glory, for His generosity and the unforgettable sacrifices of our forefathers, which made this country. He said that this battle was not of a trivial nature and there is no other example of it in modern history, adding, it was a feat that seemed impossible in every way, but thanks to the sincere and determined leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal's dream that realized creation of a Muslim state.

The Governor said that our independence was the result of a long and patient struggle and the sacrifices made by the Muslims of India for the attainment of Pakistan were unparalleled in history. He further added that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have always made immense sacrifices for the glory of the beloved homeland and insha-Allah, they would not spare any sacrifice for the security and survival of the beloved homeland. Today, all religious rites are observed with devotion and respect and the Constitution of Pakistan gives full religious protection to the followers of every religion, he added.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon said that it is the good fortune of this country that today the leadership of Pakistan is in the hands of honest Prime Minister like Imran Khan who works with sincerity and hard work and insha Allah in a short time this great country will also stand in the ranks of developed countries under the enthusiastic leadership of the Prime Minister.