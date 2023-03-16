Like terrorists, Imran attacking police, using women, children as human shield: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was acting like cowardly terrorists.

In a tweet, she said the terrorists attacked the police, made human shields of women and children, and blackmailed the administration.

The minister said that the "foreign agent" was running away from the constitution, law and court like terrorists.

Terming Imran a terrorist, she said that he was attacking the state.