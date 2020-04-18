UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Limitation Period: LHC Notification Will Cease To Have Effect From 20th

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court has announced that its notification about condoning period of limitation will cease to have effect from April 20.

According to a LHC notification issued here on Friday, the court had on March 27 issued a notification for condoning period of limitation in filing of suits, appeals, revision and other litigation before the court or any legal forum subordinate to it on account of ban on movement imposed by the Punjab government during the coronavirus lockdown.

The said notification would cease to have effect from April 20, it added.

